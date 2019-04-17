The Fowler High School girls' golf team won the Lamar Invitational Monday at the Spreading Antlers Golf Course.

The Lady Grizzlies had a team score of 340 and they were led by Danielle Pruett, who tied for second place with a 111.

Laiken Griffy was next for Fowler as she placed fourth with a 112. Zoey Jackson tied for sixth with a 117, and Shayna Ede tied for 10th with a 129.

Lamar was second with 362 and Swink was third with 375.

Kenzie Ensor led the Lady Lions and she was the individual medalist with a 108. Teagan Summers was 12th with a 132, and Alyssa Aragon was 15th with a 135.

La Junta entered only one golfer as Dawn Luttrell tied for second with a 111.

La Junta will be at the first of three Tri-Peaks League tournament on Wednesday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City. The Lady Tigers, along with Fowler and Swink, will also be at the Pueblo East Invitational on Thursday.

Team scores

Fowler 340, Lamar 362, Swink 375, Pueblo County 382, La Junta NS.

