Our last after-school program was a huge success, with a great turnout and a huge Easter egg hunt for all the participants.

We are now looking forward to our summer reading program, which will kick off 10-11:30 a.m. on May 30. We invite all K-6th graders to our “universe of stories” themed program this year.

Summer reading will be held each Thursday of the month through July 5, when our end-of-the-year program will be held, this is a Friday.

A reminder that at our library we have an amazing database in place for any Fowler Public Library card holder to access. Automate; small engine repair, consumer health reference, Novel list, Rosetta Stone, legal information and Explora Educator’s Edition general through high school leveled learning are all available. This is a free service. Also PDF files may be printed in-house, as well.

Calling all Skittles lovers! Until the end of April, we are accepting entries to guess the amount of candies in a jar. All kids 5-12 years old may place a guess. On April 30, we will draw the winner. The winner, of course, wins the entire jar. Look for our monthly contest/question on our Facebook page.

The AARP tax preparation program ended with a good number of clients being served. Close to 130 individuals were helped at the Rocky Ford site and here. Our thanks to Paula Lamphier, Leslie Lieber and Sheryll Ridgway for heading this project using our facility.

The next coffee and conversation will be held 9 a.m. May 8. We thank all of our friends who’ve attended and invite newcomers to come by, as well.

With the spring-like weather we’ve had, when you are out and about stop by and check out a book about vegetable gardening or planting flowers. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, use our interlibrary loan system. This is an excellent resource we offer at no cost: just use your Fowler Library Card.

Stop by. We’d love to see you.