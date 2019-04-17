The cardinal and gray of the Bobcats from Manzanola took to the diamond for the sixth time, April 9 on Crowley County’s home turf. It was a pitcher's game for the first two innings before the visitors scored a singleton in the top of the third to take a short-lived lead.

Crowley County, however, exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning and were never really challenged the rest of the way.

The Bobcats did give it a go with seven more runs, but they couldn’t match the Chargers' bats as the home team had 11 more runs cross home plate to win in five innings, 18-8.

Bobcat Freshman Jeffery Knudson tripled and went a solid two-for-three in his at bats.

Axel Escareno also had two hits in three at bats.

Seniors Duston Carrol and Aaron Sotelo each doubled in the losing effort.

Manzanola got two wins by forfeit Friday, against the Panthers from Sierra Grande.

The Bobcats were scheduled to travel to Granada Monday. Results weren't available at press time.

Up next is another double-header versus the Pirates, Friday on the Cotopaxi field. The first game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Results were not available at press time.

Crowley County 18, Manzanola 8

Crowley County 007 47X - 18 11 0

Manzanola 001 25X - 8 9 0