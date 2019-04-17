A Manzanola woman who allegedly stabbed her two children before driving her vehicle into the Arkansas River was arrested Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

Christina Martinez, 33, is in custody at the Otero County jail, said the OCSO on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Martinez is facing four counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of felony child abuse, and arson, the release said.

She was originally being held on a $500,000 bond.

At her first court appearance today, however, Martinez's bond was reduced to $50,000, Susan Medina, spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat.

Martinez is alleged to have attempted to murder her two daughters, ages 8 and 10, at their home in Manzanola on March 31.

She then placed them in her vehicle. While driving on Colo. 207, Martinez allegedly began stabbing the children and then drove the car off the roadway and into the Arkansas River.

A passerby called emergency responders, and the two children were rescued from the SUV. Martinez was located outside of the vehicle.

All three were transported for medical treatment. The injuries to the children were not life-threatening, law enforcement officials said at the time, and they have been released from the hospital.

Because the case involves minor children, information is not readily available, including details regarding the alleged arson and the four counts of attempted first degree murder.

A review of records for the 16th Judicial District does not reveal when Martinez is scheduled to appear in court.

jfairman@chieftain.com