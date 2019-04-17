Otero Junior College pinned 16 students who successfully completed the most recent eight-week nursing assistant course, at a March 30 ceremony. These students are now eligible and prepared to sit their state board certification testing to become Certified Nursing Assistants.
“We shortened the course a couple of weeks by adding one day a week to the schedule, hoping that the course would become more accessible for students who didn’t have the time to commit to a long program,” said Terry Hogue, CNA course instructor.
“Shortening the course means students have less time to learn the same amount of material, however. I am extremely proud of our students and the hard work they put in to achieve this goal.”
March 2018 nursing assistant graduates:
Dominik Becerra – Fowler
Aissa Cisneros - La Junta
Benjamin Clemens – Las Animas
Cheyenne Eddy – La Junta
Orlando Estrada- Ruiz – La Junta
Stephanie Frantz – Rocky Ford
Lauren Hall - La Junta
Crysan Kendall – Fowler
Serenity Maestas – La Junta
Darian McGhee – Fowler
Wendy Miracle – Las Animas
Aaliyah Morales – La Junta
Katie Paniagua-Gamez – La Junta
Santino Rodriguez – La Junta
Amber Woodson – Swink
The next eight-week nursing assistant course will be offered over summer semester, beginning June 3.
For more information, contact Lynette Ramirez at 384-6898 or Lynette.Ramirez@ojc.edu.