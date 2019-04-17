Otero Junior College pinned 16 students who successfully completed the most recent eight-week nursing assistant course, at a March 30 ceremony. These students are now eligible and prepared to sit their state board certification testing to become Certified Nursing Assistants.

“We shortened the course a couple of weeks by adding one day a week to the schedule, hoping that the course would become more accessible for students who didn’t have the time to commit to a long program,” said Terry Hogue, CNA course instructor.

“Shortening the course means students have less time to learn the same amount of material, however. I am extremely proud of our students and the hard work they put in to achieve this goal.”

March 2018 nursing assistant graduates:

Dominik Becerra – FowlerAissa Cisneros - La JuntaBenjamin Clemens – Las AnimasCheyenne Eddy – La JuntaOrlando Estrada- Ruiz – La JuntaStephanie Frantz – Rocky FordLauren Hall - La JuntaCrysan Kendall – FowlerSerenity Maestas – La JuntaDarian McGhee – FowlerWendy Miracle – Las AnimasAaliyah Morales – La JuntaKatie Paniagua-Gamez – La JuntaSantino Rodriguez – La JuntaAmber Woodson – Swink

The next eight-week nursing assistant course will be offered over summer semester, beginning June 3.

For more information, contact Lynette Ramirez at 384-6898 or Lynette.Ramirez@ojc.edu.