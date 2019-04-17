Fowler schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning due to nearby police activity.

Sgt. D.C. Gilmore of the Colorado State Patrol advises that a trooper began pursuing a 2004 Kia Sorrento that had been reported stolen, on westbound U.S. 50 near Fowler. During the pursuit, speeds reached over 95 mph, Gilmore said.

Approximately 7 miles west of Fowler (mile marker 344), the Sorrento traveled off the right side of the road and into a ditch, where it continued westbound. The car then returned to the road and collided with the patrol car.

The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver on the stolen Sorrento, causing it to spin and come to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as April Jaramillo, 27 of Colorado Springs. She and a passenger, 31-year-old Isaac Gallegos were taken into custody and booked into the Otero County jail on suspicion of having committed several felony violations.

No injuries were sustained during the incident, and the school returned to normal operations at about 9:54 a.m.

Jaramillo is due in court April 25 for filing of charges, including first degree assault, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, and vehicular assault.

Gallegos is also scheduled to appear in court on April 25 and is facing charges of trespass and motor vehicle theft.

