Governor cites kindergarten, health care reform as victories in 'bipartisan agenda'

Gov. Jared Polis is completing his first 100 days in office Thursday — and the Democrat is already pointing to a list of new policies and laws that he sponsored or endorsed, including full-day kindergarten for all public schools and a list of health care bills.

Majority Democrats have already agreed to spend $185 million next year to pay for full-day kindergarten. Polis said that for school districts such as Pueblo City Schools (D60) and Pueblo County District 70, which already offer that, the state will reimburse those costs next year.

That will amount to $6.5 million for D60 and $4.9 million for District 70, he said.

"Everyone understands the value of full-day kindergarten to help all our children," he told The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board in a telephone interview. "For Pueblo districts, that means freeing up money that can be spent on other priorities."

Polis campaigned on health care improvements last year — and Democrats have responded with a list of bills. They include authorizing the purchase of prescription drugs from Canada and creating a state-operated reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay for their most costly cases without raising premiums.

"The reinsurance fund is extremely important to lowering the costs of insurance for self-insured people on the Western Slope and Southern Colorado," he said.

The governor is also supporting legislation to create a state-run alternative insurance program.

Other bills still to be finalized would make hospital costs more transparent and stop consumers from being hit with expensive "out-of-network" charges not covered by their health insurance.

Polis and majority Democrats in the House and Senate have moved so quickly through a list of major changes in state policy it has frustrated and angered Republicans, who lack the votes to stop or even amend most of those bills.

That has resulted in calls from GOP groups to recall specific Democrats, including Polis.

Though the governor said he understood that 43 percent of state voters didn't support him last November, he argued the main goals of his agenda this year— such as full-day kindergarten and improving health care — are supported by most voters, regardless of party.

"That's a bipartisan agenda," he said.

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter:@RoperPeter