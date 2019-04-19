CANON CITY — The wonderful world of Disney — from Mickey Mouse to Mary Poppins — is set to come to life during a chautauqua performance slated for 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the United Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave.

Actor David Skipper will portray Walt Disney, during the Canon City Public Library-sponsored event.

“He takes you on a magical and nostalgic journey. He shares his childhood memories and experiences that molded him as one of the 20th century’s greatest innovators and entertainers,” according to a press release about the event.

Skipper will talk about how Mickey Mouse was created, how Disney forged animation into a new art form and how his fascination with trains led to the development of Disneyland. As Disney, Skipper will demonstrate some audio-animatronics.

Following the performance, Skipper takes questions as Disney — but they must focus on his life from 1901 to 1966. After that, Skipper will step out of character and respond to questions as a Disney scholar.

The event is free and open to the public, though donations are accepted.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps