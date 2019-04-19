Districts would be helped buying Colorado produce.

Legislation to help school districts buy Colorado produce for lunches was approved by the state House last week on a bipartisan vote and it now moves to the Senate.

House Bill 1132 is sponsored by Reps. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo, and Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells.

Buentello noted that 308,000 children qualified for free school lunches last year. Districts also provided 1.4 million lunches during summer programs.

The legislation gives school districts a subsidy if they use Colorado produce in their programs.

The House approved the measure on a 53-11 vote.

"If a Colorado kid in Boulder has a Pueblo chile or a Rocky Ford watermelon on their plate, they will have a tangible connection to our farmers and ranchers," Buentello said in a statement after the House vote.

