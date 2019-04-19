Low-power users would pay more under rate change.

Black Hills Energy would have to stop using a two-tiered rate for residential customers starting in the summer of 2020, according to legislation being sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, and Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.

Senate Bill 250 would do away with a rate structure Black Hills had approved in 2017 to give low-income customers more protection from a state-approved rate increase that year.

Right now, the utility charges a customer a lower rate for the first 500 kilowatt hours per month or less.

Customers who use more — and Black Hills says 600 kilowatts is the average residential use per month — pay a higher rate for every kilowatt above 500.

Staff at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission confirmed the proposed change would collapse Pueblo's residential rate into a single, per kilowatt price. That means low-end users would have to pay more, while high-end users would pay less.

Scott confirmed that in an interview this week, saying that cost-savings from renewable energy means a two-tiered system isn't necessary any longer.

"Conservation measures aren't necessary now," he said.

Xcel Energy, the state's other investor-owned utility, serves Grand Junction and the Western Slope. It is allowed a higher summertime rate by the PUC, Scott said. SB 250 would do away with that.

Asked why Pueblo ratepayers should want to give up a lower rate if they use less electricity, Scott said the 500 kilowatt threshold was an arbitrary one imposed by the PUC.

"What we really want is for the (investor-owned) utilities to file a new rate case with the PUC and justify their rates," he said.

Garcia and Scott touted the bill this week as a way to protect consumers from high rates during the air-conditioning season.

Black Hills doesn't have seasonal rates, just the two-tiered residential system.

Garcia's statement on the bill said: "This is why I am working on legislation: to make sure the PUC prioritizes the interests of ratepayers over those of investor-owned utilities and to prevent utility companies from charging higher rates for energy during the months people use it the most."

Black Hills said it was reviewing the bill.

"Low-income customers benefit from our tiered rates and removing the tier could potentially negatively impact our low-income customers and their ability to control their bill through usage," the utility said in a statement.

proper@chieftain.com

Twitter:@RoperPeter