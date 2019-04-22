Forty-five familes were entertained by fun and games at the third annual Educational Fair Thursday at the the Las Animas Elementary School gym.

The event was sponsored by the Bent County Early Learning Center and the Jump Start Preschool.

Twenty-six local businesses and agencies distributed information on family wellness and handed out games, treats and swag-bags filled with a variety of gifts for children and adults. Free dinners were donated by the Jump Start Preschool. The Lower Arkansas Valley-based Colorado State Patrol Troopers OBrien, Pointon and Bonnimen spoke with children and parents about safety rules, safe driving habits and the child passenger safety Law.

Deputy William Williams of the Bent County Sheriff’s Department offered bicycle safety rules, anti-bully information and stickers.

Other participating organizations included: The Bent County/Las Animas Library; Valley Wide Health Services; Hormel Plant; Kids Crossing; Valley Wide Dental; Las Animas Lions Club Eye Screening program; Otero Junior College Child Development Services; Bent County Public Health; and Bent County Community Center’s after-school program.