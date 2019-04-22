The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin milling and paving operations in Fowler starting Tuesday.

Milling and paving will take place on CO 167 (Main Street and Grant Avenue) from north of W. Santa Fe Avenue at the railroad tracks to Fowler Jr./Sr. High School. Motorists should expect one-way alternating closures will be in effect until May 3, weather permitting.

The work will be split into three locations. At each location, crews will begin milling the northbound lanes on CO 167 and then will switch to the southbound lanes. After milling operations at each location, crews will begin paving.

Location 1: CO 167/W. Grant Avenue from Fowler Jr./Sr. High School to S. Main Street.

Location 2: CO 167/S. Main Street from W. Grant Avenue to U.S. 50.

Location 3: CO 167/N. Main Street from U.S. 50 to the railroad tracks north of W. Santa Fe Avenue.

Work on the project includes bridge repairs, milling and paving, and ADA ramp installation on CO 167 and repaving and chip seal work on CO 96.

The improvements will enhance motorist safety and improve the lifespan of the roadways, as well as bring pedestrian ramps up to current ADA standards and increase accessibility. Work is expected to end in the summer.

Regular work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A&S Construction of Canon City is the prime contractor on the $6.3 million project.

Travel Impacts

One-way alternating traffic on CO 167 between mile points 1.5 to 2.2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be present to guide motorists through the work zone.

Parking restrictions will be in place. No parking will be permitted on the side of the street crews will be working on. Crews will place “No Parking” signage 24 hours in advance of work start.

Remember to Slow for the Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones; obey the posted speed limits.Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.Watch for workers; drive with caution.Don't change lanes unnecessarily.Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.Anticipate lane shifts, and merge when directed to do so.Be Patient!

For additional information, call the project information line at 219-6865, email the team at CO167andCO96Fowler@gmail.com, or visit the project website codot.gov/projects/co-167-co-96-bridge-ada-improvements.

Information about weekly lane closures is available at codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.