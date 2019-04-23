East Otero School District announced Monday that is has selected three finalists for the position of Intermediate Principal.

Community members are invited to meet and greet the finalists at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the Intermediate School gym. Each candidate will be given 10-15 minutes to share who they are.

The session will not be a question-and-answer forum.

However, feedback forms will be available for submission to the district. The comments on the firms will be summarized and shared with the selection committee prior to the final decision being made later in the week, said Superintendent Rick Lovato.