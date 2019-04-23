After losing two games to Lamar last week, the La Junta High School baseball team remained on the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 3A poll. However, the Tigers dropped five spots, falling from fourth to ninth.

St. Mary's is the only other Tri-Peaks League team in the Top 10 as the Pirates remained at No. 10.

University continues to be the top-ranked team, followed by Eaton, Sterling, Delta, Jefferson Academy, Resurrection Christian, Peak to Peak, Brush, La Junta and St. Mary's.

Colorado Academy, Alamosa and Lutheran are listed as "others receiving votes."

Rye and Holly are the only two Santa Fe League teams to appear in the Class 2A Top 10. The Thunderbolts rose from fourth to second, while the Wildcats debuted at No. 10.

Peyton remained at the top of the rankings, followed by Rye, Burlington, Hotchkiss, Dawson School, Front Range Christian, Clear Creek, Dayspring Christian, Yuma and Holly.

Fowler and Rocky Ford received votes, as did Limon, Wray, Holyoke and Calhan.

Cornerstone Christian is still the top-ranked team in Class 1A, followed by Otis, Springfield, Cotopaxi, Dove Creek, Granada, Nucla, Caliche, Haxtun and Longmont Christian.

Mentioned as "others receiving votes" are Evangelical Christian, Elbert, Prairie and Eads.

