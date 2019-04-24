Daniel Patrick "Pat" Bennett, 85, entered into rest.

He was born April 29, 1933, to Seth E. and Edna Bennett. Pat was born and resided in the original farm house in Rocky Ford, Colorado, up until his Departure April 21, 2019. We lost a true legend. A man who touched many hearts, he loved farming, ranching, tractors and country dancing. April 29, 2019, he would have been 86 years old, and on May 1, 2019, he would have been married 59 years to his amazing wife, Patti Bennett.

The legacy he left behind was the many people he has helped and the hearts he has touched, and if you ever got the chance to meet Mr. Daniel Pat Bennett you would remember him forever. He worked at the Air Force Accounting and Finance Center, where he met his wife. Upon retiring, he drove special ed school bus, while he was also driving 180 miles to keep the family farm/ranch running. He also enjoyed spending leisure time with family and friends. He never met a stranger. Anyone who knew Pat knew of his love for tractors and dancing.

Last month, Pat completed his Farmall tractor collection. He is survived by his wife, Patti; sister, Freda (Johnny) Keith; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his son, Michael C. Bennett; brother, Edward B. Bennett; sister, Louise Boling; and parents.



