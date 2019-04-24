The Fowler Nine took their A game with them to Eads on April 16 for a game on the Eagles' diamond.

The explosive 10-run third inning put the Grizzlies out in front taking a 12-1 dominant lead. The Eagles could only plate six players the rest of the way. The final was a well-deserved win for the visiting team, 16-7.

Twelve hits for Fowler on just four errors got the win.

Jonathan Mobbley, who had five strikeouts, got the win.

Luke Bitter took the lead offensively with two hits, a double and triple, plating three runs in four at bats.

Rylee Smith, Zane Denton and Drew Egan contributed two hits in the winning effort.

The win was the eighth in a row for Fowler, giving them a 9-4 record heading into the next two games.

Potter Park in La Junta was the neutral site Friday as the action continued with Fowler, Swink and Holly having at each other.

The Grizzlies took rival Swink to the wood shed, with their bats pinging to the tune of a three-run lead at 5-2 in the initial inning. After three innings, the lead increased to 7-3.

The hits continued for Fowler, and they blew the game open, scoring eight runs in the top of the fifth to make it 15-6.

The Lions and the Grizzlies scored in the remaining two innings, but Fowler kept their hot streak intact, winning 18-12.

Denton got the win for the Grizzlies. Senior Hunter Mason doubled and tripled, knocking in three runs.

Quinton Flanscha and Braxton Bates each got a double in the morning win.

The second Fowler game of the morning proved to be a tough test, as the Grizzlies went the full seven against Holly.

The Wildcats, who came in boasting an impressive record of 9-2, played up to their billing and took a 7-6 lead after three innings. Holly pitching dominated the rest of the game, shutting down the Grizzlies' offense. The final was the first loss for Fowler in the last 10 games, at 10-6.

Mobbley and Flanscha each had a three-bagger in the contest.

Coach Mark Lowther said, “Our bats have been coming around and we are excited to keep improving down the stretch and be playing our best ball as we enter the last two weeks of the regular season.”

Fowler sits in second place at 5-1 behind Rye in the District-6 league standings.

Heading into the home stretch, Fowler is scheduled to head to Rocky Ford Saturday for a double-header against the Meloneers. First game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Fowler 16, Eads 7

Fowler 0 2 10 0 2 1 1 - 16 12 4

Eads 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 - 7 7 3

Fowler 18, Swink 12

Fowler 5 0 2 0 8 1 2 - 18 16 10

Swink 2 1 0 3 0 3 3 - 12 10 8

Holly 10, Fowler 6

Fowler 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 - 6 9 7

Holly 1 3 3 0 0 3 0 - 10 10 0