Senator balks at Trump policy on legal immigrants.

Pushing the Trump administration to continue financial support for the Arkansas Valley Conduit pipeline is a priority, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner told an audience of water district officials here Wednesday.

The 130-mile pipeline — which would run from Lake Pueblo to Lamar — was first authorized in 1962 but was unfunded until 2009, when Congress began authorizing planning funds for the long-awaited project.

Speaking to the Arkansas River Basin Water Forum in Pueblo, the Republican senator said he recently met with officials of the Bureau of Reclamation earlier this month to press the administration to support the pipeline project.

"I won't let the federal government walk away from its obligation to the communities along the project," he told the audience of several hundred water district officials at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Most recently, the federal bureau completed a feasibility study of the project.

On other issues, Gardner said he disagrees with the Trump administration's immigration policy of warning legal immigrants away from working in the state's cannabis industry if they want to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Immigration officials confirmed this week they consider working in a marijuana business to be a sign of "bad character" because it remains illegal under federal law. Several Colorado residents have been denied U.S. citizenship because they work for legal cannabis businesses.

Gardner is the sponsor of the States Act, legislation that would force the federal government to leave legal cannabis businesses alone. He said that bill would stop that immigration policy.

"If a person is here legally, they should be able to work in a legally licensed business in Colorado," Gardner said.

During a question period Wednesday morning, one man challenged Gardner to support the Trump administration's plan for a wall on the Mexico border and even stationing U.S. troops there to prevent illegal immigration.

Gardner said a wall might be necessary in some places, though technology could also be used to monitor the border elsewhere. He also said he sympathized with immigrants trying to escape chaotic and broken governments in Central and South America.

"If I were in Venezuela today, I know I'd be trying to figure out a way to get my family to the United States," he said.

