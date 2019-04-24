A pitching no-hitter was put on the Manzanola nine Friday in Cotopaxi in the first game of a conference double header.

Not much else can be said except that it was a 10-0 five-inning-shortened game by junior C. Gulliford, who got 11 strikeouts, while his Pirates teammates got seven hits in the win.

Game two was only slightly better, with the final a Pirate win at 17-2.

The Manzanola loss went just four innings, with Bobcats Axel Escareno and Dustin Carroll getting doubles and Aaron Sotelo, Eithin Packer, Shane Leiweke and Jeff Knudson each getting singles for a total of six hits.

Cotopaxi 10, Manzanola 0

Manzanola 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Cotopaxi 2 4 0 2 2 - 10 7 3

Cotopaxi 17, Manzanola 2

Manzanola 0 0 0 2 - 2 6 0

Cotopaxi 5 2 6 4 - 17 10 3