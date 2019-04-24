Are you interested in hands on learning about the environment? Do you like to spend time outdoors? Want to meet new people from all over the state?

If so, Camp Rocky may be the perfect summer camp for you.

Camp Rocky, located just outside Divide, is a week-long residential camp designed for students 14-19 years old who enjoy the outdoors and are interested in natural resources.

Camp Rocky’s professional staff help participants learn about their environment through hands-on experiences. The students work in teams, making new friends from across Colorado. Each year, new and returning students choose a resource field for their area of focus: Forest Management, Rangeland Science, Soil and Water Conservation, or Fish and Wildlife Management.

Applications are available at the Conservation District office, 200 South 10th St., Rocky Ford.

The Conservation Districts will pay $100 of the $350 registration fee.

For information, email amy.camprocky@gmail.com or call 719-686-0020. Space is limited to the first 60 applications.