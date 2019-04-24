The Swink and Fowler high school girls' golf teams competed at the Pueblo East Invitational Thursday at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.

The Lady Lions finished fifth in the team standings with a team score of 335, while the Lady Grizzlies finished seventh with 338.

Leading Swink was Kenzie Ensor, who placed 18th with a 108. Lexie Summers tied for 21st with a 111, Bethany Horiuchi was 31st with a 116, and Teagan Summers tied for 49th with a 133.

Isabella Proctor led Fowler as she placed 17th with a 107. Zoey Jackson tied for 27th with a 114, Danielle Pruett tied for 32nd with a 117, and Molly Tate finished 43rd with a 125.

Pueblo South won the tournament with a team score of 281. Pueblo West was a close second with 284, followed by Rye with 291, and Pueblo County with 310.

Pueblo South's Zoey Rodriguez was the medalist with a seven-over-park 79.

Fowler, along with La Junta, will be at the Trinidad Invitational on Friday. Fowler and Swink will compete at the Pueblo County Invitational at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City on Friday.

Team scores

Pueblo South 281, Pueblo West 284, Rye 291, Pueblo County 310, Swink 335, Trinidad 336, Fowler 338, Alamosa 345, Canon City 349, Pueblo Central 367, Manitou Springs 370, Pueblo East 374, Lamar NS.

