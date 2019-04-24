Top eight finishes were in great numbers for the Grizzlies' track and field teams, Friday at the Ray Headley Track Meet in Swink.

Emily Flanscha ran and ran and kept running in her two distance events. She once again finished first in the 1600-meter run in 6:07.77 and fifth in the 800 meters at 2:47.98, a season best.

Other Fowler girls’ season best top eight results:

Ryanna Pruett 6th 100-meter dash, 14.06Jacquelin Alvey 200-meter dash 29.55Jayden Osborne 300-meter hurdles 4th 54.77Martha Castaneda 6th 56.45Ryanna Pruett 3rd triple jump 31-7.75; 4x100 relay 58.11 3rd, 4x200 relay 1:55.41 2nd, 800-meter sprint relay 1:59.93 1st.

For the Fowler boys, Orin Carnes came in 1st in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.47. He finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.82.

Thor Schiffer took fifth in the long jump at 18-8.75; Jasper Smith finished eighth in the shot put with a distance of 34-9.75; and the 4x100 relay team finished seventh with a time of 54.59.

The Fowler Track teams, along with 19 other schools, traveled to the Holly Invite Saturday.

Shaelea Pruett had a season best in the 100-meter dash, finishing 8th in 14.6.

Flanscha outran them all for 1st in the grueling 3,200-meter run at 15:20.44, and Samantha Graham finished ninth for a season best in the long jump, going 13-8.5.

The 4x800 relay team came in 1st in 11:04.63.

For the boys, Schiffer topped his best season effort in the long jump for 5th place with a distance of 19-5.

Coach Alfie Lotrich said the Santa Fe League Meet, cancelled due to weather, has been rescheduled to Monday at Rocky Ford High School beginning at 10 a.m. Fowler has also added Doherty Spartan Invite on May 4 in place of the cancelled Pueblo County Hornet Invite.