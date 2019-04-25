Christine Martinez appeared in court on Wednesday for a filing of charges. The Manzanola woman is suspected of trying to kill her two children, ages 8 and 10, before placing them into a vehicle and driving headlong off a bridge on CO 207 into the Lower Arkansas River, which resulted in the hospitalization of all three.



A redacted 16th Judicial District Court affidavit was released to the public following a request from Martinez's attorney during Wednesday's hearing.



Although the victims' names and relationships to Martinez were redacted in the affidavit, the prosecution referred to them as Martinez's children during Wednesday's hearing.



According to the children's testimonies contained in the affidavit, Martinez woke them in their bedroom, which they shared, by throwing a pillow case over one of their heads and stabbing them with what was described as a kitchen knife.

One of the children told investigators that Martinez didn't say anything during the stabbing but that she looked "sad and mad."



Martinez then attempted to set their mattress on fire, said the affidavit. When the home's smoke alarm went off, Martinez is alleged to have said, "It's time to go." She then gathered the children and placed them in the back seat of her SUV.



From there, Martinez traveled along CO 207 until she reached the Arkansas River Bridge, at which point she drove off the bridge. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, hit a flood control barrier and traveled about 50 feet through the air before landing top-down in the middle of the river, according to crime scene analysis contained in the affidavit.



The affidavit included a summary of forensic interviews conducted with the children by Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Gregg Slater.

In the summary, Slater said both children received injuries that "involved a substantial risk of death, a substantial risk of serious permanent disfigurement, a substantial risk of or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part or organ of the body and breaks, fractures or burns of the second or third degree."

It was also stated Wednesday that Martinez's only other run-ins with the law until now involved a failure-to-appear on a traffic citation.

The affidavit went on to state that during a warrant search of a residence in the 400 block of N. Grand in Manzanola, a deputy observed blood on the floor of the living room and down the hallway. He said he also observed bloody footprints, several blood smears on the walls and more on the door frames.

Martinez is facing four counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of child abuse, and first degree arson.

The court originally set Martinez's bond at $500,000, but it was reduced to $50,000 during her first hearing on April 18.

Public Defender Raymond Torrez, who is representing Martinez, indicated Wednesday that Martinez's father posted her bail. Martinez has been separated from her children and is not privy to their location, he added.



Torrez advocated for Martinez's pre-trial conference to be scheduled three to four weeks out from Wednesday so that Martinez would have time to meet with private mental health professionals.



Torrez indicated that Martinez is struggling with mental health issues and that she would be seeking psychiatric help in the Denver Metro area. Torrez said they are "very close" to obtaining a psychiatrist.



GPS monitoring of Martinez's location is required per the conditions of her bond. Torrez requested the option for Martinez to choose a private entity to satisfy the GPS requirement. He also requested that expenses be waived should Martinez choose to use the 16th Judicial District Probation Department's GPS monitoring services.



Judge Mark MacDonnell, who presided over the hearing, granted Torrez's requests.



Prosecutor Andrew Hayden stated that Martinez's children do not want to see their mother and that they are fearful of her.



Martinez voluntarily waived her right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days, said Torrez, and that proceeding is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21.

cburney@ljtdmail.com