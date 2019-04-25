The Pueblo courtroom was closed for the hearing

The entirety of the first day of the scheduled two-day motions hearing for Donthe Lucas — the man suspected of murder in the February 2013 disappearance of Kelsie Schelling from Pueblo — was spent in closed court, meaning the judge had the public and media leave the courtroom, and only the parties directly related to the case were allowed to hear testimony.

Pueblo District Court Judge Thomas Flesher ordered the court closed before prosecutors from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Lucas' defense counsel began presenting a people's notice of hearsay statements of the victim motion.

Guillermo Garibay, one of Lucas' attorneys, said the decision to close the courtroom was agreed upon because the material that was being discussed at the hearing could be inadmissible at trial and that both sides don't want that information being exposed to the public at this time.

Deputy District Attorney Michelle Chostner said in court that the motion relates to the prosecution's legal theory about what happened in the case. It also was noted by attorneys that the motion had to do with Schelling's past and her character. The media was not granted access to testimony regarding the motion because of the courtroom closure.

The court called upon Schelling's friends to testify and some were seen leaving in an emotional state.

Laura Saxton, Schelling's mother, was allowed to stay in the courtroom due to the Victims' Rights Act, but she said following the hearing that she could not discuss any of the testimony that was given.

Saxton said her biggest hope at this point is that Lucas' trial does not get delayed again, and added that is something that could be discussed in court today.

The motion was not finished by the end of the day Thursday, so the court will start up again with it this morning.

Other motions that are expected to be considered by the judge at Lucas' hearing includes a motion to suppress evidence related to photo displays, a motion for discovery alleging government misconduct, a motion to suppress statements by Lucas, and a motion for sanctions due to destruction of evidence in the case.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department arrested Lucas, 26, on Dec. 1, 2017, in connection with the February 2013 disappearance of Schelling.

An arrest warrant charging Lucas with first-degree murder was served to him while he already was in custody at the Pueblo County jail on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge stemming from an incident that allegedly took place outside of a home he was living at on the 1100 block of West Mesa Avenue on Sept. 1, 2017.

Lucas is being held at the Pueblo County jail without bond on the first-degree murder charge and on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the aggravated robbery case.

Schelling, then 21 years old, reportedly drove to Pueblo from her home in Denver on Feb. 4, 2013, to meet with Lucas, the purported father of her unborn child.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanS_Chieftain