Pueblo has been a diverse community from the start.

The story of the city’s rich Latino history is part of that diversity — and members of the Latino History Project are teaming with local entities including Colorado State University-Pueblo to preserve the history so it will live on forever.

“We are trying to do several things. The first is to help emphasize how important it is to include Latino history and culture in our understanding of Pueblo’s past,” said Marjorie McIntosh, coordinator of the Boulder County Latino History Project, a collaborative, grass-roots enterprise.

McIntosh, who retired as a distinguished professor after teaching history for 28 years at the University of Colorado at Boulder, held a two-day workshop called Keeping Pueblo’s Latino History Alive that began Friday at Colorado State University-Pueblo and continues today.

“We also are talking about the importance of preserving the sources of information that tell us about that past. That could be photographs, newspaper clippings, oral history interviews and all of those things because if we don’t take care of them physically, they won’t be here for the future,” McIntosh said.

“We need to make sure that our grandchildren still have access to that information.”

McIntosh said the team also is encouraging people to become advocates on behalf of Latino history.

“That is to talk in their families, their community groups, their churches, at school about why Latino history and culture are an important part of Pueblo’s heritage,” she said.

“Pueblo has been a very diverse community since the beginning, and we need to make sure that inclusive approach is part of our thinking about its history.”

Although the workshop is not for teachers, McIntosh said a larger concern is to make sure information about Latinos gets into the schools.

“We think that all children need to recognize that ours is a diverse society — and that’s what has made it so strong. And we realize also that for Latino young people, it’s particularly important to know something about their own heritage, so that they can take pride in it. They can develop a positive identity,” McIntosh said.

In summer 2013, the project had 10 high school and college interns working with it, together with 75 community volunteers. They videotaped oral histories, produced films of places important to Latinos, used many written sources and produced computer-based maps showing Latino-headed households in each decade of the 20th century.

“I taught history at CU-Boulder for a long time, but not in this area. And then when I retired, I thought I’d like to learn more about this,” McIntosh said.

“Since there wasn’t anything, we then began talking with leaders of the local Latino community to say that there seemed to be this gap. Everybody said, ‘We know there’s a gap. We are desperate to fill it or we are going to leave without a footprint unless we can do something to get our history into view.’”

Boulder community leaders in the area, including McIntosh, who wrote Latinos of Boulder County, Colorado, 1900-1980, set out on a mission to establish, share and teach the history of the local Latino community.

As a partner in this endeavor, CU Boulder faculty, staff and students worked with the Latino History Project's team to gather stories in the community and then translated McIntosh’s book into applicable curriculum for local K–12 schools to adopt and implement in their history classes. The new curriculum is being taught this fall in schools across St. Vrain and Boulder valleys.

“We gathered a large amount of information, put it up on a website, wrote two books about it and then began running workshops for teachers. That was the first stage,” McIntosh said.

She said other communities, including Pueblo, later started reaching out to the Latino History Project to do something similar and ask for a partnership.

“We now are partnering with four groups in Pueblo: the Pueblo City-County Library District, CSU-Pueblo Archives, the Steelworks Center of the West and El Pueblo History Museum.”

There are other partnerships in the Trinidad area and in the southern San Luis Valley.

Four participants in Friday’s sessions were students including two local high school students and two college students. The rest were all community members.

Linda Arroyo-Holmstrom, of the Latino History Project, led the group in several activities including discussions on why it is important to record and now save the experiences of Hispanics/Latinos in Pueblo in the past and present.

Participants also learned how to preserve and keep information about sources they may have at home.

There were several other speakers Friday.

Some participants brought in things from their history and culture to share with the workshop.

“We see this as a collective enterprise. Not just one person or a few people leading it,” McIntosh said.

