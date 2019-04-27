Neighbors report hearing explosion before officers shot Daniel Gurule, 31.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot by Pueblo police early Saturday morning after an overnight standoff in the 1200 block of Bohmen Avenue.

The shooting marks the third officer-involved shooting by the Pueblo Police Department this year, as well as the fourth officer-involved shooting to take place in Pueblo County.

The man, later identified by the county coroner as Pueblo resident Daniel Gurule, had been pulled over by a Pueblo police officer during a traffic stop Friday evening — and when the officer processed his information, he discovered Gurule had an active arrest warrant for a traffic-related offense in Weld County.

According to police, the officer asked Gurule to step out of the vehicle, but he allegedly sped from the scene, causing a minor knee injury to the officer, who was standing next to the open driver-side door of a Ford Ranger driven by Gurule.

Police say a short time later, they tracked Gurule to a residence on Bohmen Avenue and attempted to make contact with him.

Pueblo Police spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said a woman who Gurule knows lives at the home where the shooting took place, though Ortega said it was unclear whether the suspect also lived there.

At the scene, police discovered Gurule was armed with a handgun, and he allegedly refused to exit the residence.

The department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was called to the incident, and officers negotiated with Gurule for several hours.

Prior to the arrival of the SWAT team, several residents in the area said that at around 11 p.m., they heard a resounding boom.

“It was an explosion,” said Aaron Williams, who lives north of where the shooting took place.

“The first thing I did was go out the back door, because I do blacksmithing, and I didn’t know if it was one of my propane tanks blowing up. But it wasn’t.”

Police say during the operation, the SWAT team “utilized specialized techniques designed to peaceful resolve instances of barricaded persons,” though Gurule refused to exit the home.

Ortega said he was unaware of any explosion that took place in the hours leading up to the shooting, but noted the SWAT team was not deployed until after 11 p.m., indicating whatever caused the boom heard by residents didn't appear to be a result of the SWAT operation.

Citing the ongoing investigation, authorities declined to elaborate on what tactics were used by the SWAT team.

At around 3:30 a.m., the team “deployed additional specialized techniques” – which Capt. Kenny Rider, another Pueblo police spokesman, said included the deployment of loud, “distractionary devices” similar to stun grenades – that prompted Gurule to rush from the residence.

He aimed his firearm at a team of SWAT officers, according to police, and a total of eight officers, including six from the SWAT team, fired upon him.

Police have not said how many shots were fired, though one neighbor reported hearing around 15 shots.

Gurule was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident, and the eight officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard police protocol.

The critical incident team has yet to make official determinations in any of the previous three officer-involved shootings to take place in Pueblo County so far this year.

• On Jan. 9, a police officer was struck by a car in western Pueblo while investigating a missing vehicle report. Another officer at the scene shot 18-year-old Coda Hutton-Hayes, who survived the shooting and was booked on numerous charges, including motor vehicle theft.

• On Jan. 13, a Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Amiliano Apodaca, 18, and wounded 20-year-old Alicia Antonia Martinez. Martinez had fled to Pueblo West after an earlier incident Fremont County, where she struck the vehicle of a Fremont County sheriff's deputy, according to the Pueblo County sheriff's office. Martinez allegedly drove her vehicle toward the deputy, who fired on the approaching vehicle. Apodaca was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez survived her injuries and later was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault on a peace officer, four counts of vehicular eluding and a restraining order violation.

• On April 9, 28-year-old parolee Michael Hensley was fatally shot by Pueblo police officers at an apartment complex in southern Pueblo after officers attempted to contact him after observing him acting in a “suspicious manner.” When the officers tried to stop and question Hensley, he reportedly took off running. The officers gave chase, but Hensley then stopped and allegedly opened fire with a pistol. Hensley was killed when officers returned fire.

