Andres S. Campos, 67, passed away on April 25, 2019, at his La Junta home. He was born in La Junta to Cristobal and Teresa (Maldonado) Campos.

Andres worked as a correctional officer for 13 years. He also worked at the La Junta Power Plant and the Boys Ranch. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan and sports fan and enjoyed playing guitar.

He is survived by his brothers, Isabel Campos of La Junta, Joe Chris (Rosaura) Campos of Las Animas, John Campos of La Junta; daughter, Sarah Campos of Denver. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Joe and Crencencia Campos.

As per Andres' request cremation has taken place and no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.