LJ7 and all that jazz

The joint was jumping with jazz at the La Junta Senior Center Prom on Friday night. It was free entertainment, with the LJ7 big band from La Junta. The band consists of Al Guadagnoli, who plays bass and takes care of sound mixing; Larry Cook, drums; Katie Latergren, well-known local vocalist; Steve Geist on saxophone; Larry Beaber, trumpet and saxophone, Arkansas Valley Community Band director; Dean Rees, Otero Junior College Choir Director, keyboards and vocals; Randy Daniher, alto sax.



They played big band numbers such as “A Train,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “The Way you Look Tonight,” “T Dorsey’s Boogie Woogie,” and many other standards. Jazz aficionados were tapping their toes and many dancers enjoyed the new dance floor at the senior center.



The spread of snacks at intermission was outstanding: fruit plates, avocado dip and chips, crackers and cheese, plus Jello salad like your mom made.



The Cheraw School students would be enjoying the black light neon decorations on Saturday night at their prom. The Center credits the students with the decorating, but did their share, too.