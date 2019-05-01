The Otero Junior College Law Enforcement Academy graduated 12 students who completed their Basic Peace Officer Training in the Academy’s 43rd class. The ceremony took place place Tuesday in the Rizzuto Banquet Room.

Academy Director Miner Blackford said all graduates have been hired or have agency conditional employment contracts to work as peace officers after completing the academy.



Graduates from the Spring LEA class are:

Jose Juan Farias Barboza, La Junta Cole Britton, Limon Tanner Chastain, Las Animas Chase Hutt, Sterling Daniel Jupp, Phoenix Bryar Kirkland, La Junta Kristian Monohan, Trinidad Christopher Rouse, Yuma Jay Snow, Las Animas Joseph Stephen, Limon Anthony Wyma, Fairplay Codey Wynne, Log Lane Village

The OJC Law Enforcement Training Academy is an intensive 15-week, 40-semester-hour training course.

The Academy is staffed by veteran certified peace officers and career professionals who teach the latest in law enforcement techniques using state-of-the-art equipment.

The course work offered by the Academy is continually upgraded and is designed to prepare students to take the Colorado POST examination to become Colorado Certified Peace Officers.



Enrollment for the Fall Law Enforcement Training Academy is now open. For more information, contact Blackford at 384-6867.