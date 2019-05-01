Members of the La Junta Junior/Senior High School Drama Department, instructors and parents will travel in June to New York City.

“We are traveling with an organization called Bright Spark and the kids will get to experience much of the sites of New York as well as attend workshops, have a performance juried and sing with a Broadway company of actors.” said Kelly Jo Smith, drama instructor.



Rena Henegar, Willow Johnston, Caitlyn Dieckman, Cathy Crowe, Sophie Ayala, Weston Buhr, Chloe Craig and Keegan Russell will all join forces and present a talent show titled “Broadway Bound," 7 p.m. Friday at the LJHS auditorium. There is no admission charge, however a donation basket will be located at the door and all proceeds will go toward deferring travel costs.