The Fowler High School girls track and field team finished in second place at the Santa Fe League championship meet Monday at Rocky Ford High School's new Melon Field.

The Lady Grizzlies scored 108 points in the meet, won by Rocky Ford. They were led by Ryanna Pruett, who won the triple jump at 33-6¾ and she was second in the 100 in 14.05.

Also scoring for the Fowler girls were Emily Flanscha, who was second in the 3,200 in 14:25.98, third in the 1,600 in 6:02.63 and fourth in the triple jump at 29-10¾; Jacquelin Alvey, who was third in the 800 in 2:40.04 and fifth in the 200 in 30.17; Shaelea Pruett, who was third in the 200 in 29.96; Ashlyn Alvey, who was fourth in the 3,200 in 14:39.03 and sixth in the 1,600 in 6:28.33; Jayden Osborne, who was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 19.27 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 54.26; Hailey Smith, who was fifth in the triple jump at 28-10¾; and Martha Castaneda, who was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 19.62 and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 55.72.

The Lady Grizzlies placed in four relays and they won the 4x800 in 10:36.70. They also placed second in the 800 sprint medley in 2:06.08, fourth in the 4x100 in 58.58, and fifth in the 4x400 in 4:59.23.

The Grizzlies were 10th in the boys standings with four points. Thor Schiffer was the only individual scorer; he was seventh in the long jump at 17-11¾.

Rocky Ford also won the boys meet.

Fowler's next track action is at the Cinco de Mayo Invitational in Walsenburg on Friday.

Boys’ Team scores

Rocky Ford 142, Hoehne 118, Crowley County 109, Holly 94, Rye 53, Las Animas 50½, Swallows 44½, John Mall 18, Swink 14, Fowler 4.

Girls’ team scores

Rocky Ford 137½, Fowler 108, Rye 97, Crowley County 90, Hoehne 69, Swink 67, Holly 48, John Mall 37, Swallows 8, Las Animas, 5½.

