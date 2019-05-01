The Fowler High School girls' golf team took sixth place at the Trinidad Invitational last Thursday at the Trinidad-Las Animas County Municipal Golf Course.

Leading Fowler was Kailee Mobbley, who was 13th individually with a 111. Molly Tate and Chloe Briggs tied for 18th place with a 116.

Rye won the tournament with 285, followed by Trinidad with 304, Pueblo West with 306, Florence with 340, Lamar with 341 and Fowler with 343. Rounding out the team scoring were Manitou Springs with 349, Alamosa with 352 and Pueblo East with 372.

Rye's Rachel Shaffer was the medalist with a 4-over-par 76.

Fowler then competed at the Pueblo County Invitational Friday at Hollydot Golf Course.

Isabella Proctor led the Lady Grizzlies as she was 14th with a 96, Zoey Jackson was 15th with a 98, and Danielle Pruett was 26th with a 109.

However, Fowler did not record a team score.

Rye again won the tournament with 362, followed by Pueblo West with 368, Alamosa with 396, Pueblo County with 412, Monte Vista with 441, Trinidad with 445 and Salida with 466.

Pueblo South's Zoey Rodriguez was the medalist with a 76, which is 5 over par.

Fowler will be at the Florence Invitational today and at the Rye Invitational on Friday at Hollydot.

