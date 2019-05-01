The game plan, obviously, for all track teams is to have their event times and distances improve weekly so they can peak at season's end for the state meet. The Fowler Grizzlies are doing that across the board, as their showing Saturday at the Springfield Invite proves.

Ryanna Pruett had her season-best finish in the difficult triple jump, garnering first place honors. Pruett got 10 team points for her effort of 32-2.5, which is within two feet of the school record of 34-1.5.

Emily Flanscha, who has three first place finishes in the 1,600-meter run and one first in the 3,200-meter race so far, added another first in the 1,600 at the Springfield meet. Flanscha’s time of 5:59.22 is closing in on another school best of 5:34.59.

The girls finished fourth in the team standings with 60 points.

Other Fowler girls finishes:

100-meter dash: Shaelea Pruett 10th 14.52; Samantha Graham 14th 14.89; Avery Bouldin 15th 14.92200-meter dash: Hailey Smith 20th 33.34800-meter run: Jacquelin Alvey 2nd 2:37.31, Ashlyn Alvey 7th 2:52.051,600-meter run: Ashlyn Alvey 7th 6:20.98 SB (season best)100-meter hurdles: Jayden Osborne 4th 18.88300-meter hurdles: Osborn 3rd 54.24 SB;4x100 meter relay (Jayden Osborne, Hailey Smith, Bouldin, Emily Flanscha): 7th 57.93;4x200 relay (Ryanna Pruett, Shaelea Pruett, Samantha Graham, Jacquelin Alvey): 3rd 1:55.19 SB;800-sprint medley relay (Ryanna Pruett, Shaelea Pruett, Graham, Alvey): 4th 1:59.70 SB;Long jump: Graham 9th 13-7, Bouldin 17th 12-2;Triple jump (all wind aided): Ryanna Pruett 1st 32-2.5 SB, Smith 13th 28-4.5, Flanscha 19th 26-6.

The boys’ team came in eighth in the team standings with 22 points. Orin Carnes contributed 18 of those points in the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events, finishing second in both.

Other Fowler boys finishes:

100-meter dash: Antonio Aragon 15th 13.56;200-meter dash: Aragon 11th 26.70, Jasper Smith 23rd 29.88;1,600-meter run: David Salazar 8th 5:59.15;110-meter hurdles: Orin Carnes 2nd 16.71;300-meter hurdles: Carnes 2nd 44.25;4x100 relay (Antonio Aragon, Thor Schiffer, Fernando Salazar, Orin Carnes): 6th 52.03 SB;Long jump: Thor Schiffer 7th 18-7.5, Fernando Salazar 35th 12-2.5;Discus: Jasper Smith 21st 75-11; shot put 13th 33-7.