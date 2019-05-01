Steve Metzner completed the task he set out for himself: Walking from Pueblo to the Kansas border.

Metzner set a goal of traveling the 150-mile span in 10 days, averaging 15 miles per day. He arrived at the state line on Friday.

The 79-year-old Fowler resident actually ran the final 30 yards, through a finish line ribbon and amid a cheering group of supporters, noted a press release about the feat.

The purpose of Metzner's trek was to draw attention to his book, "The Guide to Eternal Life," which he wrote following the death of his wife last year.

Sighted near Rocky Ford on April 18, Metzner said, "My knees and ankles are a bit sore by the end of the day."

He earlier told a reporter, "... Jesus walked through all kinds of pain. He will have to give me strength, because He told me to do this."

