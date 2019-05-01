The Fowler and Rocky Ford baseball teams split a doubleheader Saturday at Babcock Park.

The Fowler Grizzlies won the first game that counts in the Santa Fe League standings in a pitchers' duel by a score of 2-0.

The Meloneers got some revenge on the Grizzlies as they won the second game, 14-4.

"It's been a lot time since we beat Rocky Ford," said Fowler coach Mark Lowther. "It felt good. It was a good pitching battle. A 2-0 game and some good defense and some timely hitting. We needed to compete in both games if we wanted to get through the district tournament or move on this time of year."

First game

The first five innings of the opener were scoreless. Fowler left three runners on base in that span, with two of them in scoring position.

The Grizzlies scored their only two runs in the top of the sixth. Quinton Flanscha led off with a single, and Hunter Mason reached on an error. Gabriel Proctor's single brought Flanscha home, and Mason scored on Jackson Bates' sacrifice fly.

Rocky put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, but both were left on the base paths, with both of them in scoring position.

The Meloneers put a runner on base in the seventh, but he also was left stranded.

Johnathan Mobbley went the distance for the Grizzlies. He allowed no runs and two hits, and had six strikeouts and four walks.

Fowler was led offensively by Proctor, who went 2-3 with one RBI

Second game

Rocky jumped out to an early lead in the nightcap by scoring four times in the bottom of the first.

Fowler answered with two runs in the top of the second. Mobbley drew a lead-off walk, and Braxton Bates also received a base on balls. Bates was forced out at second on Drew Egan's ground ball, but Zane Denton singled home Mobbley.

Egan went to third on the play and he came home on a wild pitch.

The Meloneers responded with three runs in their half of the second.

The Grizzlies scored another run in the third. Mason singled, stole second and went to third on an error. Proctor's single plated Mason to reduce the Rocky lead to 7-3.

Rocky Ford put four more runs on the board in the bottom of the third and once in the fourth.

The Grizzlies scored once in the fifth. Proctor was hit by a pitch and he came all the way around to score on Jackson Bates' double.

Rocky scored two times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Denton was Fowler's starting pitcher amd he took the loss. He allowed four runs and four hits with no strikeouts and two walks. Proctor relieved Denton in the first and he gave up five runs and one hit and he struck out none and walked four. Flanscha took the hill in the third and he surrendered three runs and one hit and he struck out two and walked five. Rylee Smith finished the game and he allowed two runs and three hits with no strikouts and no walks.

The Grizzlies had six hits with Mason going 2-3 including a double.

What's next

Fowler (11-6, 6-1 Santa Fe League) will host a doubleheader against Rye on Friday.

"After losing to Rocky here, we looked at the pluses and we wanted to get to one game to where we could possibly be the league champs and host to the district tournament."

The first game begins at 3 p.m.

Fowler 2, Rocky Ford 0

Fowler 000 002 0 — 2 4 1

Rocky Ford 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Mobbley (W) and Bitter. Mendoza (L) and Garcia.

Rocky Ford 14, Fowler 4

Fowler 021 01 — 4 6 5

Rocky Ford 434 12 — 14 9 0

Denton (L), Proctor (1), Flanscha (3), Smith (5) and Bitter. Montano (W), Hensen (4) and Garcia, Rodriguez (5).

