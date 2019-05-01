The La Junta Fire Department got a call about 3 a.m. Tuesday reporting a fire was burning at the School District Maintenance Building at the intersection of Third and Hays. It was a large heavily involved structure fire, the department posted on its Facebook page.

The first 911 call came in from a passing motorist who saw smoke coming from the building. Crews arrived within five minutes of dispatch to find the building with heavy smoke showing from all sides.

The post went on to say that the first arriving fire crews deployed attack lines, forced entry, established a water supply and gained roof access, which allowed them to quickly stop all forward fire progression.

Due to the unique construction of the building, the fire required extensive overhaul to ensure 100 percent extinguishment. When it was all said and done, there were no injuries and the building itself was able to be saved despite there being a full-sized school bus inside that was totally destroyed by fire.

Responding to the blaze, in addition to LJFD, the Cheraw and Rocky Ford Fire Departments, and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control responded to the scene. There were a total of 23 firefighters, four engines, one rescue and one aerial ladder truck at the scene.