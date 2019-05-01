The Bobcats from Manzanola, despite a slow start, have turned into a Phoenix rising from the ashes with four wins in a row to end up second at 8-2 in the District 1 standings behind undefeated Cotopaxi at 10-0.

Baseball is a difficult game to get the hang of, and the Bobcats seemingly are catching on to its nuances.

Manzanola played host to the Centennial Rams April 23 and battled tooth and nail for four innings to lead 8-6.

Their aluminum bats came alive and pinged out a winning tune in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule with a 16-6 victory.

The eight-run offensive explosion was led by Blake Williams (2-3 with two doubles, 1-RBI), Dustin Carroll (2-2 4-RBIs), Shane Leiweke (1-2) and Aaron Sotelo (1-1 with 1-RBI).

Axil Escareno got the win after shutting down the visitors with five strikeouts in under two innings.

The second game ended quickly as the action was shut down after three innings because of time restraints. The Bobcats were the ones providing the only action, scoring 20 runs to none for the Rams as the game was called, with Manzy getting their fifth win of the season at 20-0.

There were nine extra base hits in the 14-hit attack for the Bobcats, as Carroll put up two triples and Williams one. Axel Escareno again got the win and added two doubles to the Bobcats' offense.

Manzanola kept its offense going in high gear Friday, when they traveled to the high country of Cripple Creek. In the first game of a double header, the Bobcats scored in each of the first four innings to total 16 runs on 21 hits to lead 16-3 against the Pioneers. The final was the same score as the Pioneers offense was shut down by Carroll, who got the win with 11 strikeouts.

Carroll also went a perfect 4-4 at the plate that included three doubles. Senior Sotelo and sophomore Williams were perfect, as well, each contributing a 3-3 day at the plate.

Grand theft could have been charged against the Bobcats after the home team stole 28 bases in 28 attempts on the game.

The afternoon game was almost a duplicate of the first, with Williams taking the mound and winning easily at 17-1, his third win of the week.

Williams highlighted the Bobcat at bats, as well, with the first round-tripper of the season.

Once again, the Grizzlies stole bases at every opportunity, totaling 29.

Manzanola 16, Centennial 6

First game

Centennial 2 2 0 2 0 - 6 6 0

Manzanola 2 1 3 2 8 - 16 16 0

Manzanola 20, Centennial 0

Second game

Centennial 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Manzanola 5 9 6 - 20 14 0

Manzanola 16, Cripple Creek 3

First game

Manzanola 2 7 6 1 0 - 16 21 0

Cripple Creek 0 1 0 2 0 - 3 2 0

Manzanola 17, Cripple Creek 1

Second game

Manzanola 4 5 2 0 6 - 17 11 0

Cripple Creek 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 1 0