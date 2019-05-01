Fifty years ago, any visions of a "downtown" in Pueblo West was supposed to involve the Pueblo West Inn, the Desert Hawk Golf Course, and other things that served as the center of the planned Pueblo West community.

But two decades after that original planned community gave way to the self-governed community that Pueblo West eventually became, progress forged a whole new "downtown" in a somewhat unlikely way.

Instead of a public square with hospitality and business at its center, Civic Center Park, attached to the Pueblo West Library, became that square. Today, it's the center of the community, literally and figuratively, and it grew out of a need for education and community rather than commerce.

And it all began when the Pueblo City-County Library District filled a need in Pueblo West.

The White Branch Library

Pueblo West was without a traditional library until the community was nearly 30 years old.

In 1997, the White Branch Library constructed, and was a modest space, only about 5,000 square feet. It was in the same location as the modern-day Pueblo West Library, and today, in the northern wing of the current Pueblo West Library, its largest meeting and community room on the north end of the building was all that housed the White Branch.

Despite being the smallest library branch in the entire district, the White Branch quickly out-grew its space and its patron base.

By 2005, an increasing amount of material circulated through the tiny branch. Aside from the flagship Rawlings Library location, the White Branch handled the most material in the library system.

It prompted a new approach to serve Pueblo West.

"(In 2005) we looked at our entire service area to make a sort of strategic plan," Pueblo City-County Library District Executive Director Jon Walker said. "That process involved looking at library standards of service, and some of those standards showed that Pueblo West was under-served. That plan showed that we needed some larger capacity in Pueblo West."

In that 2005 strategic plan, an expansion of Pueblo West's library was the top of the list.

In 2009, an expansion to the current 27,000-square-foot facility took place, and not only does it still have the second-highest circulation of materials in the district, but it's also the second-largest branch in terms of area, only behind the Rawlings Library.

The Civic Center

The land around the Pueblo West Library was always intended to be a "civic center."

In 2009, when the library expansion was completed, there was a large swath of unimproved land behind the new building. That land was kept in the Pueblo West Metro District's land portfolio as a site for potential civic buildings and other uses.

But a portion of that land was granted over to the Pueblo City-County Library District, and from there, a partnership continued to grow.

In 2013, the surrounding park was landscaped by the Pueblo West Metro District, with bathrooms and amphitheaters added. During the second phase, the playground and splash park, potentially the most popular offering in the park, was added.

The rationale behind the park was, not only has a complement to the new library, but also to give Pueblo West a second flagship park in addition to Lovell Park, which had served Pueblo West since the 1970s.

"We needed another place to have community events," Pueblo West parks and recreation director Carol Cosby said. "Lovell Park was pretty maxed out, so we looked at a bigger park, a place more for things like concerts and big events."

The library and the Civic Center Park expansion were technically two different project, but together, they were siblings in a revitalized city center for Pueblo West. Joined with Desert Hawk Golf Course and Cattails Crossing Pond just across McCulloch Blvd., the area is a hotspot.

Today, the Civic Center Park cul de sac serves as the site of numerous festivals, including the Pueblo West Rotary Club Oktoberfest, the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce SummerFest, a summer farmers market, and the center of the post-parade Fourth of July activities.

There are no businesses or shopping at the center of this area, as is the case with the social centers for most communities. Instead, it all arose from the community's need and want for intellectual and outdoor pursuits.

"There was a need for a place for people to enjoy the outdoors," Cosby said, "and that's what it has become. The library uses (the park) for their events too and it's become a great thing in our community."

