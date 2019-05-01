CANON CITY — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dismembering her body in 2009 remains incompetent to proceed in court, a judged ruled Wednesday.

John Paul Williams, 66, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Rebecca Magallanes, 44. Her dismembered body was found in 2009 in Custer County and skull in 2010 in Teller County.

Since the slaying, Williams suffered a stroke, which has rendered him unable to speak and unable to comprehend legal questions as they relate to his case, according to earlier court testimony. He has been found incompetent to proceed in court based on several state hospital reviews.

The most recent review indicates: "There is a substantial probability he will not be restored to competency in the foreseeable future,” said Kyle Nettleblad, a public defender representing Williams.

Based on that review and at the request of District Attorney Molly Chilson, Fremont County District Court Judge Lynette Wenner ruled that Williams remains incompetent.

Pamela Magallanes of Kansas, the sister-in-law of Rebecca Magallanes, asked to address the judge.

“What he did was wrong. He is a con man,” Pamela Magallanes told the judge.

She asked to be able to read a victim impact statement.

“It’s been 9.5 years since her body was found, and she would have been 55 years old. Her children have asked me to speak for them as has her mother (Virginia Magallanes) is now 84 years old,” Pamela Magallanes said.

However, Wenner said because an appeal on the case is pending and Williams was not transported to court for the hearing, it would not be the appropriate time to hear the victim impact statement. The judge asked that the statement be presented in writing.

That appeal, filed in in Colorado State Court of Appeals, seeks to overturn Wenner’s denial Aug. 23, 2017 of a third motion to terminate criminal proceedings against Williams due to his continued incompetency.

“He (Williams) is still required to remain at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. We still have to have periodic reviews,” Wenner said. “If the (appeal) judge overturns my decision, we will have another hearing to resolve that."

The next review is set for July 31.

A 2010 arrest warrant affidavit indicates a search warrant was executed in a storage unit rented by Williams in Penrose. Authorities recovered a short-sleeved maroon blouse that had stains and a bullet-sized hole, a black bra with blood on it and two bullet sized holes in one of the cups, Magallanes’ purse and a box containing four saws.

Some of the items, including the box, appeared to have dark hair, dried blood and possibly tissue and bone matter on them, according to the affidavit. A presumptive test of dried blood on the miter box saw was positively identified as human blood, and a black tarp located inside the storage unit also tested positive for the presence of human blood.

