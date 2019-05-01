Isaiah Gamez, the 113-pound State Champion wrestler from La Junta, with Rep. Bri Buentello in the Colorado House of Representatives. Gamaz, who drove to Denver in wintry conditions Tuesday morning, led the chamber in the morning Pledge of Allegiance. Gamez was recognized for his excellence as both a scholar and an athlete by Speaker of the House KC Becker. Gamez, who is also a member of the La Junta State Championship football team, was the special guest of Buentello, who represents Otero County in the state Legislature. [COURTESY PHOTO]