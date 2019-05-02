Memorial Mass for Las Animas, Colorado, resident Adolfo Salazar will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, also at the church. Inurnment with Military Committal Rites will follow at Ft. Lyon National Cemetery. Per Adolfo’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.

Adolfo was born September 4, 1930, to Frank Leoudex and Basilires Salazar in Mora, New Mexico. Adolfo entered the United States Army in 1948, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in 1951 and moved to Pueblo, Colorado, to work at the Army Depot. While living in Pueblo, he met a young woman who would become his wife.

Adolfo and Angela Chavez were married on January 15, 1956. The family moved to Las Animas, Colorado, so he could work at the Ft. Lyon VA Hospital. Adolfo retired as Supervisor of Building Management at Ft. Lyon on January 3, 1986, after working there for 40 years. Adolfo liked to work in his garden, loved doing carpentry, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus. Adolfo passed away at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colorado, on April 29, 2019, at the age of 88.

He is survived by his daughters, Lillian Salazar of Las Animas, Colorado, and Michelle (Sam) Corbo of La Junta, Colorado; grandsons, Matthew (Carol) Torrez and Christopher Salazar; great-grandchildren, Autumn Salazar, Matthew (Zoie) Torrez Jr., Jada Corbo, Ciena Corbo and Desira Trujillo.

Adolfo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Angela Salazar; and son, Richard “Dickie” Salazar.

