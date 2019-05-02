Tony O'Rourke has held the post for three years.

CANON CITY — Canon City Administrator Tony O’Rourke was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday.

The Pueblo Chieftain learned that O’Rourke’s status was the topic of a discussion in a city department head meeting Thursday morning, Canon City Councilman John Hamrick said.

Canon City Mayor Preston Troutman also confirmed that O’Rourke has been placed on leave but did not elaborate.

“There will be some definite clarification Monday during the City Council meeting as to what may or may not have gone on,” Troutman said.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday at John Havens City Hall, 128 Main St.

O’Rourke told the Chieftain that he was unable to comment on the issue Thursday. O’Rourke has been city administrator for three years.

O’Rourke's leave comes after another recent conflict at City Hall. O'Rourke said last week that he met with officers with the Canon City Police Department to hear grievances regarding Chief Daric Harvey, whose leadership began in June 2017.

“I took their concerns seriously and thought they were valid concerns,” O’Rourke told the Chieftain.

Harvey told the Chieftain last week that the complaints came from dissenting officers.

“There have been issues locally which have damaged the public trust in law enforcement,” Harvey said last week. “As we have addressed issues in the police department and made positive changes, it makes some officers nervous that they have to meet different standards and a higher level of accountability.”

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps