Otero Junior College’s basketball programs will be hosting team camps for high school students this summer.

The men’s basketball team will host their camps May 31 and June 1.

Women’s team camps will be held June 7 and 8. The cost for both camps is $200 for one day (4 games) or $350 for two days (8 games).



Games will begin May 31 at 10 a.m. in the McDivitt Center Gymnasium, as well as the La Junta High School Gymnasium, with assistance from LJHS.

The camps will group teams by division, so both JV and Varsity teams are welcome, and will play against like divisions.



“Our team is excited for the opportunity to host these camps,” said Cole Dewey, OJC men’s basketball coach. “Teams throughout Colorado, as well as surrounding states, have been invited, so we’re hoping for a good sized turnout and the chance to help teams build their skills.”



Men’s teams need to mail checks and release forms by May 21 to reserve their spot. For more information, contact Dewey at 384-6828 or email Cole.Dewey@ojc.edu.



Women’s teams need to mail checks and release forms by May 29 to reserve their spot. For more information contact Sta’Nisha Hersey, OJC women’s basketball coach, at 384-6829 or email stanisha.Hersey@ojc.edu.