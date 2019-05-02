To help with navigating the flood of graduation ceremonies about to take place, we've compiled a schedule of local commencement events.

FRIDAY

Otero Junior College Community Health Worker and Health Navigator Pinning, 1 p.m. in the Student Center

Otero Junior College Nurse Pinning — Traditional Program, 2 p.m. in the Ed Stafford Theatre

Otero Junior College Nurse Pinning - Nontraditional Program, 6 p.m. in the Ed Stafford Theatre

SATURDAY

Otero Junior College Commencement - McDivitt Center Gym, 10 a.m.



MAY 17

Manzanola High School - Manzanola High School Gym, 7 p.m.

MAY 19

Las Animas High School - Las Animas High School Gym, 2 p.m.

La Junta High School - Tiger Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 23

Fowler High School - Fowler High School gym, 7 p.m.

MAY 24

Rocky Ford High School - Rocky For High School football field, 7 p.m.

MAY 25

Cheraw High School - Cheraw High School (old gym), 10 a.m.

Crowley County High School - Crowley County High School gym, 10 a.m.

Swink High School - Swink High School gym, 2 p.m. (unless the baseball team goes to state, in which case the ceremony will be moved to 6 p.m., to allow time for the team to get back to town).