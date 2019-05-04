FLORENCE — The 100-year-old Fremont Middle School building is ringing the bell on a new chapter after the Fremont Re-2 School Board last week agreed to sell the property for a little more than a half-million dollars to a Denver-based company.

Unbridled Holdings LLC has agreed to purchase the school building and property at 215 N. Maple for $515,000 on Wednesday. The group will take possession of the property on July 1, said Brenda Krage, superintendent of schools, but would allow the district continued use of the gymnasium.

Krage said inadequate wheelchair accessibility forced the district to abandon the building. Students who are currently in fifth grade will stay at Fremont Elementary in Florence or Penrose Elementary in Penrose for their sixth grade years.

Students going into seventh and eighth grades will be attending classes at Florence High School, which has the available space to accommodate them.

Last July, the Unbridled Holdings group also purchased the 139-year-old Hotel St. Cloud in downtown Canon City. The Denver-based event management, production and creative agency has a reputation for saving history.

Unbridled Holdings is known in Denver for purchasing and restoring the historic Corp.’s TechSTART to create a "work and play" type campus modeled after Colorado Springs’ Ivywild School and similar sites throughout the state, said Stan Bullis, chief executive officer of the company.

"Historic buildings can play a unique role in honoring the business and cultural heritage of Colorado's rural communities, while being a strategic part of economic development," Bullis said. "Fremont County is on a strong growth trajectory with jobs programs and internships.”

“These programs need space to grow and thrive and contribute to a sustainable economic recovery. I believe this project has the right partners and the strong support of the Florence community to ensure its success,” Bullis said.

The concept is "amazing and really super cool," Krage said.

“They are looking at multimixed commercial use and offices," he said. "It is an incredible vision to cater to the tech industry and offer space for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“There really is some synergy in Florence, and this would be complimentary to Florence business community and all of Fremont Count. It is a beautiful building and really needs to be repurposed.

The school district bids goodbye to the venerable old school, which initially was built as the town’s high school, when it hosts an ice cream social and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. May 24 on the front lawn of the school. The public is welcome to attend.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps