DENVER — The Pueblo Chieftain received five awards at the Top of the Rockies regional journalism contest event Friday night at the Denver Press Club.

The contest is sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

The winners were:

• Editor Steve Henson, first place for news column.

• Blake Fontenay, editorial pages editor, first place for editorials.

• Reporter Anthony A. Mestas, third place for sports general reporting.

• Reporter Zach Hillstrom, third place for breaking news.

• Reporter Mike Spence, third place for religion reporting.