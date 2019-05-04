Derrick Williams has learned how to love the suffering.

His track coach, Matt Morris, instilled that in him.

Whether he’s racing or studying for exams, Williams, a Colorado State University-Pueblo distance runner and first-generation college graduate, sometimes has to deal with pain.

“There were times when I didn’t feel like going into the lab, but I knew I had to. So, I got off my couch and went into the lab and now it’s all worth it,” he said.

“But if I didn’t distance run, I don’t know if I’d have that same level of discipline… It’s delayed gratification. We get really fit three times a year. So, we train for 365 days and we feel good for three of those 365 days. All the work and all the suffering in between makes it worth it.”

Williams said that discipline helped in every aspect of his life, including research and academics.

Williams, 25, graduated Saturday summa cum laude (4.0 GPA) with both a bachelor of science and a master of science in biology.

He was the first one to receive his diploma as he walked with pride as the 2018 recipient of the Threlkeld Prize for Excellence – an achievement that he said takes him one step closer to the finish line.

“I am speechless. Even to this point it feels like a dream because there’s so many great nominees,” Williams said.

Williams was team captain from 2014 through 2018. He was awarded the Colorado State University-Pueblo Athlete of the Year and the Spank Blasing Track and Field Athlete of the Year, is a two-time Summit award winner, five-time RMAC Runner of the Year, three-time NCAA Division 2 Elite 90 Award winner, All-American and All-District Academic award winner.

Williams, who officially graduated in December, served as a student employee in the CSU-Pueblo Foundation and as a workshop teacher for Upward Bound at Pueblo Community College during his tenure at CSU-Pueblo.

In distance running, Williams has 14 All-American awards and was a national runner-up twice in the distance medley relay and runner-up in the 300-meter indoor competition. He also has five top three finishes at nationals and has 20 all-region awards and six Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships.

Though Williams runs between 70 and 80 miles a week, most of it’s not on the track.

“I’ve learned how cool it is to push your body that hard,” Williams said.

“Running in general teaches you so many life skills that may have taken me a lot longer to learn… Distance running is just a daily discipline that produces results.”

Growing up in the small town of Columbia Falls, Montana, Williams said he knew that the best way to go to college for him, was through athletics.

Williams ran for one year at Carol College. Later, he was invited to help start the men’s track and cross country programs at CSU-Pueblo.

“Without even thinking about it I just gave up my scholarship and came here. CSU-Pueblo was the type of school I was looking for,” Williams said.

Sitting 20 minutes west of Glacier Park and about an hour south of the Canadian border, Columbia Falls is a close-knit community where a young Williams said he stood out.

“I was one of two black kids in my high school. The other one was my brother,” Williams said.

“Those experiences taught me a lot about being confident in myself. I know that I am not always going to make everybody happy so if you don’t like me, grab a number, stand in line. I understand that I can be a lot sometimes. That’s how I move through space.”

As a freshman in high school, Williams said he never imagined himself a distance runner competing at a college level.

“At that time I long jumped and triple jumped, ran the 200 (yard dash) and played soccer,” he said.

“My dad is Jamaican. Jamaicans either play soccer or sprint. So, I did both,” he added with a laugh.

H said a friend talked him into going out for the cross country team.

Williams said he now is applying to medical school to see where it takes him.

“I hopefully can do well enough there to where I can get a residency position in orthopedics. That’s what I am most excited about,” he said.

Williams, who struggled with reading as a child, said people in his community helped him through it. He keeps in touch with many who helped him, including his high school cross country coach and the tutor who helped him learn to read.

“I had a pretty good child life. I hit the jackpot with my parents,” he said with a smile.

Being a first-generation student is special to Williams.

“It feels good that I can do this for my parents. All their hard work,” he said.

“Every parent wants their kids to be better off than they were. My parents are no exception to that rule. They did everything in their power to set me up to go on to a university and have a good job afterwards and just do something I love to do.”

Williams was that little kid who always said that he was going to be a doctor.

“I’d tell my mom that when I was younger. So, graduating with a bachelor’s and a master’s is a good stepping stone, but I knew even when I was little that it was about going on to being a doctor,” he said.

“I am not quite crossing the finish line, but I am a significant portion of the way there.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517