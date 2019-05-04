Recommendations include Rock Canyon, Arkansas Point and Technical Canyons.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife recently published a draft of a trail management plan for Lake Pueblo State Park that recommends the closure of some paths. The Southern Colorado Trail Builders group has objections to some of the proposed closures.

CPW staff built the plan as a guide to create and manage a sustainable designated trail system, which comes after years of inventories, assessments and analysis.

Lake Pueblo State Park is made up of federal and state property, and a trail management plan was needed because the natural surface trails in the park have developed over the years from undesignated social trails, CPW has said. All trails created on federal property are required by law to be approved through environmental assessment, and the natural surface trails at Lake Pueblo did not go through that planning process.

The trail closure recommendations include Rock Canyon Trail, Arkansas Point Trail and the Technical Canyons.

The Trail Builders said closing any of Rock Canyon Trail's length would be challenging at best —but possibly "disastrous"— because the trail is popular for every user group of the trail system as a whole. It is the most widely accessible canyon based on difficulty, and an important connector trail in the overall system.

"Closing Rock Canyon Trail would introduce a major user communication challenge because of its popularity, exacerbated by how hard it would likely be to reclaim the area given its composition and the park’s resources," SCTB stated in its a news release.

Meanwhile, the group said closing any portion of the Arkansas Point Trail would eliminate access to a main portion of the trail system. The proposed alternate route for the trail includes a technical climb that's only suitable for advanced users, the group said.

Closing the Technical Canyons — a short canyon trail — would prove challenging and would rob the trail system of part of its rugged and diverse character, and would inevitably lead to trail proliferation and additional destruction of resources.

CPW was accepting feedback on its draft plan through April 29, and said feedback would become part of the plan's public record. The SCTB issued its feedback before that deadline.

SCTB officials said they are excited for the future of recognized official trails at Lake Pueblo State Park and that the improvements being proposed to the trail system would improve the experience for users.

But, they emphasized, any attempt to close a trail needs should take into consideration its function within the overall trail network, the variety of user types and experience levels that are drawn to the park, and the potential negative impacts of those closures on resources due to further trail proliferation.

"As it exists now, Lake Pueblo State Park is a destination for trail recreation in the western United States supporting CPW and the local economy," officials said. "Our position seeks to see this trail system continue to flourish in the future."

