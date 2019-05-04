Businesses fear it could start rate contest among cities.

Democrats in the Legislature have given local governments an unexpected power if they choose to use it: setting a local minimum wage.

The state minimum wage is $11.10 an hour, though House Bill 1210 lets local governments set a wage higher than that. Democrats finished the bill Friday, and Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it.

"I'd want to talk to a lot of people in our community before I proposed setting a different wage here in Pueblo," Mayor Nick Gradisar said Friday. He hadn't been following that particular bill in Denver, though he understood it gives City Council a new power to affect the local economy.

"Employers are already free to raise their wages if they need to attract workers, but I can imagine minimum-wage workers coming to council to set a wage higher than the state's," he said.

The purpose of having a state minimum wage is to establish a level playing field for entry-level jobs, said Rod Slyhoff, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

"I know Denver wants to raise its minimum for city employees to $15," he said. "Now it will be able to set that for all minimum-wage jobs."

Slyhoff said one outcome could be Pueblo and other cities would have to keep pace with Denver and other cities that are raising their minimums.

"If you were looking for a minimum-wage job, wouldn't you go where the minimum was highest?" he said.

If Pueblo residents demand change, the issue could go to referendum, said

The Colorado Counties Inc., a statewide association, took a neutral position on the bill, said County Commissioner Terry Hart.

"This is a pretty conservative community," he said. "I would imagine that we would refer any proposed wage increase to the voters for approval."

There are some caveats in the new law: The local minimum wage can be lower for businesses where workers essentially rely on tips, such as restaurants and taverns.

Also, governments can cooperate in setting a wage.

"So if Pueblo and Pueblo County want to set a common wage for their areas, they can," said Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League.

The law says after 10 percent of the counties or cities in the state adopt their own wage, no others could without permission from the Legislature.

It's a cap that is intended to keep a wildfire of different wage rates from breaking out across the state.

"The governor's office wanted that, but I doubt we'll ever see that many local governments use their authority," Bommer said.

The legislation also says that voters could also petition to have a ballot question to determine local wages.

