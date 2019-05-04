“If the complexities of the real world offend you, fret not. You can escape the MSM (mainstream media) and find comfort zones for all the livelong day that offer little or nothing to contradict your most cherished prejudices, preconceptions or paranoia.”

This quote has been on my mind a lot lately due to interactions with many of The Chieftain’s readers. A day seldom goes by that I don’t get one or both of the following complaints:

“All your liberal paper does is attack the president. Why don’t you print all of the wonderful things he’s doing?”

And ...

“All your conservative paper does is support the president. Why don’t you print all of the terrible things he’s doing?”

Let’s break it down.

First, we are neither liberal nor conservative in our news coverage. Our editorial pages, yes, for many years was conservative and right-wing. But that has not been the case for the past year. We are working hard to represent our community, which we believe is moderate. Perhaps conservative on family values and finances; perhaps liberal on social justice and helping those in need.

But our editorial policy has nothing to do with what we do or don’t cover on our news pages. We just strive to cover the news — no agenda.

As for news about the president, we don’t report on every news item — positive or negative — because that isn’t our role. The Pueblo Chieftain is not a national newspaper. It isn’t the New York Times or the Washington Post. Our job is to report on our community, to be your main source for what’s going on in the greater Pueblo area..

Most and close to all of our emphasis is on reporting the news of our community and explaining it in an unbiased fashion, so you have the facts you need to be informed about Pueblo.

Sure, we do publish some national and even world news, but it’s a small percentage of our local news, lifestyle, business and sports reporting.

And it’s not news that we generate, but rather news compiled by the Associated Press.

Predictably, readers complain about that.

“The Associated Press hates the president.” And … “The Associated Press doesn’t report the true story of the terrible things Trump is doing or has done.”

You just can’t win.

Look, our job at The Pueblo Chieftain is to fairly and comprehensively report on our community. That is our prime directive. At the end of the day, that’s what we really care about.

We want you to look at us at the only real source of daily news in our community. We know most of you do and we take that responsibility very seriously.

And if we’re not providing the slant on national news that you want to hear, there are plenty of places on TV on the internet where you can find news that fits your personal feelings.

We want no part of that. We don’t and won’t slant the news. Remember the “Dragnet” admonition? “Just the facts.” That’s what we strive to do. Every day for 150 years and counting.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. This column is available as a podcast at www.chieftain.com.