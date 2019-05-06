Students in the new Sports and Entertainment Management class at La Junta High School presented their term projects to the Tourism Advisory Board at its meeting Thursday. The projects represented ideas to encourage tourism and related prosperity to La Junta and the surrounding area.

"These are great ideas. Follow throug (with them)," said board member Ron Davis. "Keep your group together and do it. It doesn’t have to be in a class. There are problems, but they are fixable."



City Manager Rick Klein said, “I have sponsored two major events. The first was the Tae Kwon Do Club kickoff. It lasted 10 years before interest dropped off. Mud Sport lasted five years. Never be afraid to do something new. You can make it happen.”



Beverly Babb, TAB member, told a story about a trip to California when she was a child. She complained about the litter along the highways.

“Why don’t they do something to clean up this mess?” she asked then.

Her answer came from a grown up.

“Who is they? How can you get them out to do it?”

Babb said she wrote letters to the Chamber of Commerce of cities in Colorado, and pretty soon “Earth Day" got started.

“It happened," she said. “This process was not an easy one and not without a lot of work, but it happened.”

Some of the ideas presented by the Sports and Entertainment Management class, taught by Shawna Frankmore, are:

The Triathlon Project, featuring the work of Diego Gonzales, Jordan Garcia, Trevor Kirkpatrick and Justin Harris. Their plan is to host a three-day triathlon featuring biking, running and swimming. The biking would start at Bent’s Old Fort with a tour of the fort, then a ride to the City Park in La Junta. The next day, the runners would run around the city starting at the park, with entertainment at the park, like games. The third day, the triathlon would finish with swim trials at the Wipeout. To follow strict triathlon rules, the swimmers would have to do 40 laps, they calculated. The Plan, by Jay Martinez and Angel Saucedo. Activities presented were a city-wide scavenger hunt, concerts, a wake-up breakfast, activities for kids at City Park, basket weaving (hosted by Koshare Indian Museum), archery (hosted by Broken Arrow Archery), reading (hosted by Woodruff Memorial Library) and drive-in theatre (hosted by Fox Theatre). Ideas for sponsors were the Chamber of Commerce, local restaurants, local hotels, Picketwire Theatre, Woodruff Memorial Library and Fox Theatre. Summer Event, the work of Jon Nuschy, Cody Schrock, Rylee Lovato and Nate Frankmore. Their program would include three-on-three basketball competition and four-on-four volleyball competition. The baseball tournament would feature a famous La Junta athlete, such as Tippy Martinez, to throw out the first pitch. Concerts would be held at Potter Park after the games, and there would be a barbecue, swimming at the pool on Saturday night, and a movie at the park. An effort would be made to recruit from neighboring states of Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. La Junta Annual Discovery Week was proposed by Alexia Minck, Anayeli Pina, Ricardo Uzueta and Isabella Carrillo. They suggested a different event for each day of the week, a blast to the past for graduates who have left town and a nice experience for people unfamiliar with La Junta attractions. Two of the events would be a scavenger hunt featuring local points of interest and a glow in the dark dance at the city park tennis court for teens and young adults. The grand finale would be Sports Sunday, with games such as kickball, football, volleyball, basketball, dodge ball and tennis. Festival of the Sun, proposed by Syrus Carrillo, Antonio Chavez, Alexavier Vigil and Satanael Orosco. The festival would be held over three days in the summer, with a tournament of teams, double elimination. The second day would be sporting obstacles in the skatepark. The final day would feature quarter finalists and also Mexican food from restaurants in town.

